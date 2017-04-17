Hawks acting boss must prioritise cold cases involving Cabinet ministers, Guptas – DA – News24
Hawks acting boss must prioritise cold cases involving Cabinet ministers, Guptas – DA
Johannesburg – Newly-appointed acting Hawks boss Yolisa Matakata must immediately investigate high profile cases, the Democratic Alliance said on Monday. The DA's Zakhele Mbhele said Matakata should investigate long neglected cases which involve …
