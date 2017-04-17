Pages Navigation Menu

Hawks acting boss must prioritise cold cases involving Cabinet ministers, Guptas – DA – News24

Hawks acting boss must prioritise cold cases involving Cabinet ministers, Guptas – DA
Johannesburg – Newly-appointed acting Hawks boss Yolisa Matakata must immediately investigate high profile cases, the Democratic Alliance said on Monday. The DA's Zakhele Mbhele said Matakata should investigate long neglected cases which involve …
DA calls on new acting Hawks head to investigate neglected casesTimes LIVE

all 3 news articles »

