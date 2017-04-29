Hawks distances themselves from published names on hit list – Eyewitness News
Hawks distances themselves from published names on hit list
Gupta-owned news channel ANN7 has been broadcasting a list of people it claims coup suspect Elvis Ramosebudi planned to kill. Elvis Ramosebudi in the Johannesburg magistrates court. Picture: EWN. Hawks · Cabinet assassination plot · Coup plot · Elvis …
