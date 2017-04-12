Hayatou was doomed to fail — Pinnick

By Perez Brisibe

PRESIDENT, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and member of the Confederation of African Football, CAF executive committee, Amaju Pinnick, has given details on how the immediate past president of the confederation, Issa Hayatou was voted out as CAF president after spending 29years in office.

Speaking as a guest at the 2nd matriculation ceremony of the Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, MCIU, Agbarha-Otor, Delta State, Amaju revealed that there were plots to ensure that Issa Hayatou perpetually remained in office for another term but he worked hard with others to vote him out.

“I had hand in the A to Z of that election despite the fact that the authorities insisted that it was Issa Hayatou or nobody else. But everybody wanted him out and he was doomed to fail. We continued with our plan and today we have a change of government in CAF,” he stated.

