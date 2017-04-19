Hazard ‘agrees’ to join Madrid

EDEN HAZARD has agreed a deal to make a sensational switch to flogged to Manchester United to create funds for the mega-money move with Roman Abramovich demanding at least £85million.

But that fee could be cut as the Spanish giants are planning to let Alvaro Morata go in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Hazard – who is up for the PFA Player of the Year award – even hinted that he has ambitions to play for another club.

He said: “When it’s not PSG, it’s Real Madrid, then maybe it’s Bayern Munich… strangely last year there wasn’t anybody.

“I may also have personal ambitions to play in other clubs.

“But I’m trying to focus on the present, end up in Chelsea this year. I have a contract until 2020. For now, I’m here and good here.”

The post Hazard ‘agrees’ to join Madrid appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

