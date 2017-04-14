Hazard, Kante Lead Nominees for PFA Player of the Year
Chelsea duo Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante have seen their sparkling displays for the Blues acknowledged with nominations for England’s Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year award. The duo are joined on a six-man-strong shortlist announced Thursday that also includes Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, Everton’s Romelu Lukaku and Tottenham’s Harry…
The post Hazard, Kante Lead Nominees for PFA Player of the Year appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG