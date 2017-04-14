Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hazard, Kante Lead Nominees for PFA Player of the Year

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea duo Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante have seen their sparkling displays for the Blues acknowledged with nominations for England’s Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year award. The duo are joined on a six-man-strong shortlist announced Thursday that also includes Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, Everton’s Romelu Lukaku and Tottenham’s Harry…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Hazard, Kante Lead Nominees for PFA Player of the Year appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.