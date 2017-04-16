Hazard: Kante Should Win Player Of The Year

Eden Hazard has stated he would rather N’golo Kante won the PFA Player of the Year award than he claiming it.

The Chelsea teammates are leading the race to win the individual accolade , after putting on displays that has led Chelsea to the top of the table.

Hazard is putting on the same display reminiscent of the last time Chelsea won the league and he the PFA award. He has scored 14 topflight goals.

Kante on the other hand, is putting on the same display, that helped Leicester lift the title last season.

And Hazard is hoping Kante can break the barrier of goalscorers winning the award.

In an interview with Telefoot , he said: “I hope it will be him, it would change a bit of the guy who always scores, which is always decisive.

“He is less decisive on the field than a forward. But it would reward the two good seasons he made. Of course, I would like to have this title of best player too, but if I have to choose I would give it to him.”

