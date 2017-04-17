He hugged his family and said ‘I’ll see you next time,’ before being gunned down on Facebook video – Washington Post
He hugged his family and said 'I'll see you next time,' before being gunned down on Facebook video
On Sunday morning, before he gained an unwanted fame on Facebook as a homicide victim, Robert Godwin, 74, visited his son, Robert Godwin Jr. “He hugged my wife and me and said 'I'll see you guys next time,'” Godwin Jr. told Cleveland.com. “I said 'OK …
