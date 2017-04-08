He Pays N20 To Use Me Through My Anu3 – 9 Year Old Boy Accuses Meat Seller of Rape

A 45-year old man, Sani Ibrahim in Kastina state has been arrested for allegedly raping a 9-year old boy.

According to Daily Post, speaking on the arrest Kastina State Commissioner of Police, Usman Ali Abdullahi disclosed how the suspected rapist was apprehended. He said the suspect was arrested following a tip-off.

“The boy leaves his house to go to school everyday. But information got to his dad that when the boy gets to school, he goes out of the school.

“Then the father asked him where does he normally go to? The boy opened up to his dad that there is a man who stops him on his way to school. He takes him into a place, he uses him through his anus. And he gives him N20.

“We have arrested the man. We were told the man sells cow head. Investigations are ongoing and very soon he will be taken to court,” the police boss said.