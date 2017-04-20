He threatened to pour acid on me, please separate us, wife tells court

Ikorodu(Lagos State) – A couple in a 20-year-old marriage on Thursday dragged themselves before an Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos State, accusing each other of infidelity.

The petitioner in the suit, Mrs Oluwakemi Faseun, a 43-year-old trader, who resides at Otan Bala Str., Aga, Ikorodu alleged that her husband was sleeping around with different women.

“My husband likes women a lot, not only does he like them, he also flirts with them.

“The last time we had a misunderstanding, he threatened to pour acid on me. Please separate us as I am no longer interested in the marriage,’’ she said.

Oluwakemi also confided in the court that she actually had two children, but the second child is not for her husband.

“Although my husband thought he owns the two children of our marriage, I am telling him now that the second child, who is 15 years old, does not belong to him,’’ she said.

The respondent, Mr Adewale Faseun, 51, amidst the shock that his wife said the second son was not his, denied her infidelity claims and argued that both children were his.

“I strongly believe that both children are mine, as she was confused of the paternity of the second child because she confessed to me that another man slept with her too.

“During that time, I also slept with her, so she got pregnant and was confused about the paternity.

“I am not into any act of infidelity. My wife just said that our second son was not mine. I think that suggests she is adulterous too,’’ he said.

The court president, Mrs Funmi Adeola, adjourned the case until May 16, for further hearing.

She, however, warned the couple to maintain peace, till the next adjourned date.

