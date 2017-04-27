Health challenges: Makarfi urges Buhari to hand over to Osinbajo – The Nation Newspaper
Health challenges: Makarfi urges Buhari to hand over to Osinbajo
The chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over power to Vice President Yemi Osibanjo pending his full recovery from his undisclosed illness.
