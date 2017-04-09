Heartbreaking Photo Meningitis Patients Sleep on Floor in Zamfara Clinics
Children are the worst hit in the outbreak of meningitis in Zamfara State as hospitals and health care centres in the state struggle to keep up with the rising number of cases.
In the centres Punch correspondent visited on Saturday in the state capital, Gusau, several meningitis patients, especially children, lay on bare floors outside the premises of hospital wards, which have run out of bed-spaces.
