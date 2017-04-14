Heartbreaking! Woman Dies Few Months After Giving Birth After 18 Years Of Childlessness

A woman who welcomed a bouncing baby last year December after 18 years of barrenness has reportedly died. Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share According to Bulama Bukar, the woman died yesterday less than 5 months after giving birth to a baby girl. May her soul rest in peace.

The post Heartbreaking! Woman Dies Few Months After Giving Birth After 18 Years Of Childlessness appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com.

