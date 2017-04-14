Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Heartbreaking! Woman Dies Few Months After Giving Birth After 18 Years Of Childlessness

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A woman who welcomed a bouncing baby last year December after 18 years of barrenness has reportedly died.

 

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

According to Bulama Bukar, the woman died yesterday less than 5 months after giving birth to a baby girl. May her soul rest in peace.

The post Heartbreaking! Woman Dies Few Months After Giving Birth After 18 Years Of Childlessness appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.