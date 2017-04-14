Heartbreaking! Woman Dies Few Months After Giving Birth After 18 Years Of Childlessness
A woman who welcomed a bouncing baby last year December after 18 years of barrenness has reportedly died.
According to Bulama Bukar, the woman died yesterday less than 5 months after giving birth to a baby girl. May her soul rest in peace.
