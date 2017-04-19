Pages Navigation Menu

Heartbroken: Janet Jackson’s ex-husband, Al Manna writes love letter to her

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Wissam Al Manna who is reportedly working on separating from his ex-wife, Janet Jackson bears no malice as he penned down a soul-stirring message to her titled, ‘Love’. Al Mana wrote: “To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I …

Comment

