Heartbroken: Janet Jackson’s ex-husband, Al Manna writes love letter to her

Wissam Al Manna who is reportedly working on separating from his ex-wife, Janet Jackson bears no malice as he penned down a soul-stirring message to her titled, ‘Love’. Al Mana wrote: “To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I …

The post Heartbroken: Janet Jackson’s ex-husband, Al Manna writes love letter to her appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

