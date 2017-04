Hedge Fund Founder Invests 10% Net Worth into Bitcoin and Ether

A hedge fund billionaire reportedly called bitcoin and ether the “best investments” of his storied career at an event on Wednesday.

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest