Hennessy Presents: Very Special Night

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

All road leads to Krystal lounge Abuja!! Hennessy brings to you “Very Special Night”, an event set to blow your minds. Dj Prokassy and Dj Crown will be on the wheels! Venue: Krystal Lounge Date: 28th April 2017 Time: 8pm

