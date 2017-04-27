Hennessy Presents: Very Special Night

All road leads to Krystal lounge Abuja!! Hennessy brings to you “Very Special Night”, an event set to blow your minds. Dj Prokassy and Dj Crown will be on the wheels! Venue: Krystal Lounge Date: 28th April 2017 Time: 8pm

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

