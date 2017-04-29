Herdsmen have invaded my home – Soyinka

SUSPECTED herdsmen have invaded the Ogun State residence of Nobel Laureate and renowned playwright, Professor Wole Soyinka.

According to The Cable, Professor Soyinka disclosed this, yesterday, while speaking at a forum in Freedom Park, Lagos.

“My home is under invasion… From Imeko to Abeokuta is under invasion by herdsmen. The trespasses have been frequent and reported but government is taking security lightly,’’ he said.

Soyinka, who said the mentality of herdsmen had changed, advised government to use drone in tracking them. In April 2016, Soyinka raised the alarm over the invasion of his residence at a time he was abroad.

