‘Herdsmen killed my father while looking for my HND form money’

By Perez Brisibe

ABRAKA—IDAMA Oghenekaro, daughter of the Delta State University, DELSU, staff that was allegedly killed by herdsmen, weekend, disclosed that her late father, Sunday Idama, had gone to his farm to harvest some crops for sale to raise the N20,000 she needed to purchase Higher National Diploma, HND, form.

This is just as the Delta State Police Command, denied claims by Abraka community that the police released a herdsman arrested for robbery over lack of evidence.

On the DELSU staff, while speaking at the palace of the Ovie of Oriarivie-Abraka, venue of a briefing by the community, Oghenekaro in company of her siblings and others, who have lost relatives as a result of the activities of herdsmen in the area, asked the state and Federal governments to live up to expectations in ensuring the protection of lives and properties within Abraka and environs.

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegation that the police are aiding and abetting the criminal activities of herdsmen in the area, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, said: “The suspect, Aliyu Abubakar, 25, was apprehended for robbery through the assistance of locals after snatching a motorcycle from his victim.

“He was arraigned in court at Abraka, having been charged for robbery and subsequently remanded at the Sapele Prisons for further hearing.

“We work for the people and there is no way that we would now go back against them.”

