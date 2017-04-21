Here’s How You Can Help 9 000 Kids In Hout Bay [Video]

If you grow up in Hout Bay, like I did, the Republic will always have a special place in your heart.

As the Kronendal school song goes, “the leopard, the harbour, Sentinel, beach and sea – always in my memory”.

There’s no mention of a skate park though, something three chaps are determined to change.

MJ, Sulaimain and Wonga represent three local skate collectives – The Twentysk8, The 790s Crew and IY Skate – and they’ve started an initiative to fund the building of the Eyethu Skate Park.

Their video pretty much sums up everything you need to know:

If you feel like lending a hand you can find their Indiegogo page HERE – some of that write-up:

We want to create a much needed safe recreational space for the over 9 000 children in Hout Bay. We already have the support of the city of Cape Town, the Hout Bay Rotary Club and Indigo Skate. Now we need YOU. Help us create a Skatepark that will connect, integrate and empower the youth of Hout Bay. Help us change lives through skateboarding…

Get skatin’, kids.

[source:youtube]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

