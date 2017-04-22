Highway Patrol: FRSC Trains 200 Patrol Team Leaders

The Kaduna State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has trained 200 patrol team leaders on modern trends in highway patrol and emergency handling.

The Sector Commander, Mr Francis Udoma, told newsmen on Friday in Kaduna that the training was necessary to keep the patrol team leaders in tune with global standards.

“The training was also designed to bring patrol team leaders up to speed on modern trends in traffic regulations, enlightenment and enforcement.

“The intention is that, with the training, patrol officers will be equipped with modern approaches in handling issues, including how to engage motorists, particularly offenders, as well as how to handle casualties on accident scenes,’’ he said.

“The patrol team leaders represent the Corps Marshal on the highway; they are FRSC image makers and public enlightenment officers.

“Therefore, ensuring professional conduct while on highway patrol is of utmost importance to FRSC.

“They need to know how best to handle issues on the highway and treat everyone according to the dictates of the law,’’ Udoma said.

He explained that the training was conducted in two batches and that it was concluded on April 20.

One of the beneficiaries, Route Commander Valadaticha Atiwurcha, from FRSC Sabon Tasha Unit, commended the Command for organising the training.

She said that the training would improve their capacity to act professionally while on the highways.

“We were taught how to handle rescue operations and equipped with information on modern trends in highway patrol, among others,” she said.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

