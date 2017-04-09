Higuain: Returning To Napoli Was Special

Higuain returned to former club Napoli for the first time last week, and he says it was a special moment for him.

The forward left for Juventus in July 2016 for a fee worth €90 million and endured a difficult game in the 1-1 draw.

Higuain did not get a single touch in the box against Napoli, but scored twice in the Coppa Italia 3-2 win over the Stadio San Paolo club.

Reflecting on making his first appearances at the San Paolo since leaving, Higuain told Mediaset Premium: “It was a special return for me.

“I am happy for the Juve fans, as they are behind me and leave me in peace. I am happy here.

“It was a difficult game and we knew it was going to be – as Chievo are tough – but we won and that’s what we wanted.”

“Now we can focus on Barcelona and rest so we can reach that game in top condition,” added Higuain, who has hit 21 Serie A goals this season.

“We must be calm, as it’s a very hard match against a great team, but we respect them just as they respect us.”

