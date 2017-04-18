Higuain Tells Juventus To Be Wary Of Barcelona

Juventus star striker, Gonzalo Higuain has told his side not to be complacent when they face Barcelona in the second leg.

The Serie A giants are in control of the game after a 3-0 first leg win at home of the quarterfinal match.

However, Barcelona lost 4-0 away in the previous stage, but came back after a 6-1 home win in the second leg to beat PSG.

“I don’t know whether our 3-0 lead will be enough. We have to come out fighting at Camp Nou and play like we did in the first leg in Turin,” former Madrid striker Higuain told Juve’s official website.

“Barcelona showed against PSG that they’re capable of producing miracles, so we have to be on our toes.

“They’ll be wary of us too, however. We’ll be looking to create opportunities to score and we’re certain that we have what it takes to reach the next round.”

