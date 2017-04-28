Hilarious! Trevor Noah, The Simpsons and Seth Meyers take on Trump’s 100 days in office [Watch]

Trump’s first 100 days have been nothing short of chaotic. See below brief highlights of the talking points of Donald…

Read » Hilarious! Trevor Noah, The Simpsons and Seth Meyers take on Trump’s 100 days in office [Watch] on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

