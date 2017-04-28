Hilarious! Trevor Noah, The Simpsons and Seth Meyers take on Trump’s 100 days in office [Watch]
Trump’s first 100 days have been nothing short of chaotic. See below brief highlights of the talking points of Donald…
Read » Hilarious! Trevor Noah, The Simpsons and Seth Meyers take on Trump’s 100 days in office [Watch] on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!