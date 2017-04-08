Hilwa Advocates 30% Women Participation In Governance

High Level Women Advocates (HiLWA), a platform established by UNICEF in partnership with federal and governments, has urged that women should constitute no less than 30 per cent of government machinery at all levels in the country.

The women made the call during a courtesy call on Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, by the leaders of the non-governmental organisation across nine states in the North in collaboration with UNICEF after a five day national capacity building workshop held in Katsina.

The state chairperson of HiLWA and former commissioner for information, Hajiya Mariya Abdullahi, told the governor that a bill to give legal backing to their demand was in the work in view of the immense potentials of women and the need to encourage girl child education.

Abdullahi expressed appreciation to Masari for his determination to reposition the education sector and girl child development in Katsina.

In his remarks, Governor Masari disclosed that his administration required about N45 billion to completely reposition the education sector, adding that about 13, 000 classrooms and 15,000 teachers among others were needed.

Masari was optimistic that that with good leadership, careful planning and judicious application of resources, the desired objectives of the women and the state government’s vision could be achieved.

The governor, who charged HiLWA and UNICEF to intensify efforts towards enlightening parents and the society on marriage and divorce as they relate to opportunities for girl child development and education in the North, assured that the state government would continue to support and cooperate with both organisations for the desired positive change and societal development.

On her part, the Girl Child Education Project Manager of UNICEF Zonal Office in Katsina, Mrs Terja Vallendingam, argued that privatization of education, investment in pre-primary education, improved transition from primary to secondary schools, improved quality assurance and increased women participation in governance among others had become imperative in the state others.

