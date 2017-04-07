Hitches persist as UTME registration deadline close in

More candidates who applied for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE) have expressed displeasure on the irregularities trailing the registration process for the examination.

The registration process for 2017 which began few weeks ago has left many candidates despondent on how to meet up with the April 19th deadline.

The urge to complete the registration process was heightened following a statement the Director of Information and Head of Public Relations of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Dr. Benjamin Fabian that there will be no extension of the registration after the expiration of the stipulated time.

A cross section of those interviewed recounted the ordeals they have had to go through to complete the registration.

Oyemade Moses a candidate at Mushin, Lagos described the process as tough and hectic.

According to him, the reason for the large crowd at the center he did his registration was basically due to fewer personnel.

” I spent hours at the bank just to pay for the pin. After I got the pin I thought the struggle is over not knowing that I was just starting.

“When I got to Yaba College of Technology for thumb printing, the large crowd I saw left me without hope .I spent two days before I could register, even on the day I registered I left the center at about 8 pm,” Moses said adding that only three officials are attending to hundreds of candidates.

Afolabi Stephen, a candidate at Ladipo in lagos also shared the same plight with Moses. According to him, the center at Ilupeju has always been crowded with candidates. He said he has been spending hours on queue daily and he is yet to complete the process.

Kayode Ajayi a teacher at Brain Culture Academy also noted that majority of the students who attend their tutorial have been facing a lot of difficulty in the registration process. “ Our academy has been empty for days because a lot of our students are either in one center of the other try to register”.

The process as directed by JAMB, states that each candidate must personally create a profile on the JAMB portal through JAMB Mobile App available on android, windows and IOS platforms or visit any of the designated Banks to create a profile on the JAMB portal, after which they are expected to make payment for JAMB’s E-PIN. Candidates will then visit any accredited CBT center with details, the profile and evidence of payment to complete the registration process.

Stakeholders and prospective candidates had expected some improvement on the old procedure after the erstwhile Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin Professor Ishaq Oloyede succeeded Professor Dibu Ojerinde as the Registrar of the body. Unfortunately that has not been the case judging by the various complaints nationwide.

However, Dr Fabian in his response to the challenges, said the examination body is unhappy that a system created to address the previous challenges, is still being faced by fresh bottlenecks.

To resolve the problems, especially the long queues being experienced in banks, Benjamin said the examination body is deploying the use of Remittal processes and Interswitch for payment on JAMB’s website for the PIN vending purpose.

Professor Oloyede has also promised that no candidate would be left out of the registration process despite having just a week before the expirtation of the deadline.

The JAMB boss debunked insinuations that there will be an extension after the close of the registration deadline despite the challenges confronting the candidates.

According to him about 871, 576 candidates have been registered as April 5 out of the expected 1,467,000 candidates.

The post Hitches persist as UTME registration deadline close in appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

