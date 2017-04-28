Hmm! Church Members Pay Their Tithes With ATM POS Machine Inside Church While Pastor Was Preaching (Photos)
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Photos of a church where members pay with ATM via POS have emerged.
As pastor was preaching,one of the church members was pictured taking the POS around other members for payment.
What do you think?
The post Hmm! Church Members Pay Their Tithes With ATM POS Machine Inside Church While Pastor Was Preaching (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!