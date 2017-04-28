Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hmm! Church Members Pay Their Tithes With ATM POS Machine Inside Church While Pastor Was Preaching (Photos)

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Hmm! Church Members Pay Their Tithes With ATM POS Machine Inside Church While Pastor Was Preaching (Photos)
Photos of a church where members pay with ATM via POS have emerged.

As pastor was preaching,one of the church members was pictured taking the POS around other members for payment.

What do you think?

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Hmm! Church Members Pay Their Tithes With ATM POS Machine Inside Church While Pastor Was Preaching (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.