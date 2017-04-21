Hoffenheim Manager Julian Nagelsmann Warns Striker Sandro Wagner Against Bayern Munich Move

Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has revealed star striker Sandro Wagner could follow in Seb Rudy and Niklas Sule’s footsteps and switch allegiances to Bayern Munich this summer.

“Bayern is a matter of the heart for Sandro, but I also know what makes him tick. He doesn’t like to sit in the dugout,”

“He has to decide for himself, but I would not do it in his place,” Nagelsmann is quoted by SportBild. “And I also do not think he would be incredibly happy there…if he always sits next to Carlo Ancelotti.”

Rudy and Sule has already agreed to join the Bundesliga champions at the end of the season and reports suggest Bayern boss carlo Ancelotti is keen to sign Wagner too.

Hoffenheim are just two wins away from securing Champions League qualification, though they face a battle for third with Borussia Dortmund.

Nagelsmann said: “I’m not putting too much pressure on us to be third or fourth now. Of course, it would be better for us if we were third – that is clear.

“The season is already a victory for the club, for the region, for the team.”

The post Hoffenheim Manager Julian Nagelsmann Warns Striker Sandro Wagner Against Bayern Munich Move appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

