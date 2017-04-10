Hollywood Star Bradley Cooper and Model Girlfriend Irina Shayk are Parents!

Oscar nominated actor Bradley Cooper and his Victoria Secret Model of two years Irina Shayk are officially parents according to People. The couple welcomed their first baby two weeks ago. Just last year November, the news of Irina being pregnant with the actor’s baby, broke out shortly after she walked the Victoria Secret runway. Congratulations […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

