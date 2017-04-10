Pages Navigation Menu

Hollywood Star Bradley Cooper and Model Girlfriend Irina Shayk are Parents!

Posted on Apr 10, 2017

Oscar nominated actor Bradley Cooper and his Victoria Secret Model of two years Irina Shayk are officially parents according to People. The couple welcomed their first baby two weeks ago. Just last year November, the news of Irina being pregnant with the actor’s baby, broke out shortly after she walked the Victoria Secret runway. Congratulations […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

