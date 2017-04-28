Home Depot reportedly stored customer information on accessible webpage
Home Depot’s complaint system for its MyInstall service leaked customer information by not securing it in any fashion. The data was crawlable by search engines and included names, addresses, and images of customers.
The post Home Depot reportedly stored customer information on accessible webpage appeared first on Digital Trends.
