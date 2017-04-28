Home Depot reportedly stored customer information on accessible webpage

Home Depot’s complaint system for its MyInstall service leaked customer information by not securing it in any fashion. The data was crawlable by search engines and included names, addresses, and images of customers.

The post Home Depot reportedly stored customer information on accessible webpage appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

