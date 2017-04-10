Hong Kong’s Central Bank is Developing a Digital Currency Prototype
Hong Kong’s de facto central bank is developing a prototype digital currency. The disclosure came in a Hong Kong legislative document published by the Legislative Council Panel on Financial Affair this week and dated 18th April. According to the note, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), which acts as the region’s central bank and finance regulator, […]
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG