Hong Kong’s Central Bank is Developing a Digital Currency Prototype

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Hong Kong’s de facto central bank is developing a prototype digital currency. The disclosure came in a Hong Kong legislative document published by the Legislative Council Panel on Financial Affair this week and dated 18th April. According to the note, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), which acts as the region’s central bank and finance regulator, […]

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

