Hong Kong’s new leader holds top-level meetings in Beijing

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Newly-elected Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam will receive her formal appointment for the island’s top job from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday, the Office of Hong Kong and Macao Affairs of China’s State Council said Monday. Lam, considered the pro-Beijing candidate in last month’s election, will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in […]

