Hong Kong’s new leader holds top-level meetings in Beijing

Newly-elected Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam will receive her formal appointment for the island’s top job from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday, the Office of Hong Kong and Macao Affairs of China’s State Council said Monday. Lam, considered the pro-Beijing candidate in last month’s election, will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in […]

The post Hong Kong’s new leader holds top-level meetings in Beijing appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

