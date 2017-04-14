Horror as Man Runs Into the Street Then Slits His Own Throat in Front of Many People (Photos)

A man has done the unbelievable after he “slashed his own throat” in front of horrified shoppers after “running around brandishing two large knives and a hatchet”.

The Sun UK reports, Cops pepper-sprayed the man before he was taken to hospital, shocked witnesses said.

Several cops wearing stab-proof vests and ambulances raced to Glasgow city centre, which police have confirmed was sparked by an assault.

Witness Shaun Keegan, 29, from Glasgow, told The Scottish Sun: “We saw this middle aged man quite calmly and deliberately cutting his own throat.

“We think it was a Stanley knife. We seen people on Twitter saying it was an axe but we never saw anything like that.

“He kept walking past Costa on to St Vincent Street and went up West Nile Street. That’s the last we saw of him. The police were there in minutes. People looked distressed.

“I can’t unsee they way he put the knife to his neck and started slashing. It was terrifying.”



Another eyewitness posted on Twitter described seeing “blood everywhere.”

One onlooker claimed they watched the horror unfold.

He said: “I’ve just seen a man cut his own throat in Glasgow. I don’t think I’ll ever forget that visual.”

Police have sealed off several streets in the city centre while an investigation gets underway.

A mobile phone was also extracted from a drain in the street by officers.

An ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 16.05 hours today to attend an incident on West Nile Street.

“We dispatched one ambulance which arrived on scene at 16.06 hours. One male patient in his forties was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.”

A Glasgow City Council spokesperson said: “We cannot confirm these reports as it is a police matter at the moment.”