Horror as Student Kills His Beautiful Girlfriend and Hides Her Body in a Fridge (Photos)

A 25-year-old college student has been arrested by police for allegedly strangled his lover, Irene Kananu and stuffed her body in a fridge.

According to The Star, Abdulkarim Njoroge was arrested on Tuesday in Mtwapa, Mombasa, after a two-week search following the murder of Irene Kananu on March 31 in Kiambu. The victim’s body was found n*ked with her head, inside the refrigerator while her legs and hips were sticking out.



Njoroge allegedly strangled the HR officer after a row at her house in Kahawa Wendani.

Kananu was an employee of chemical giant Henkel in Industrial Area. The pair reportedly fought after Kananu learnt that Njoroge had made pregnant a neighbor, his secret lover, who lived in the same flats. They frequently argued over claims of infidelity.

Kananu’s sister Catherine Nduta reported her missing on April 3 at Githurai Kimbo police station. She said Kananu’s mobile phone had been switched off. Police opened investigations and two days later, investigators broke into Kananu’s house where they found her dead. There were no visible wounds but pathologists said she was strangled.

Yesterday, Ruiru police chief Isaac Thuranira confirmed the arrest but declined to comment. Neighbours told police Njoroge was a regular visitor at Kananu’s house. Police said Njoroge drove out of the compound in Kananu’s car on April 3 alone. It is alleged he withdrew Sh40,000 from Kananu’s M-Pesa account, and used it to fuel the car.

Police said they intend to charge him with murder and theft of a motor vehicle and cash.