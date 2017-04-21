Hot Mamas! Ciara & Laura Ikeji Set The Internet On Fire With Smashing ‘Baby Bump Slay’
Heavily pregnant Ciara & Laura Ikeji have set the internet on fire with recent delectable photos of their baby bumps. The duo rocked amazing black outfits which they effortlessly slayed in regardless of their baby bumps. Ciara Princess Wilson, as Ciara, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer and actress while Laura Ikeji is a …
