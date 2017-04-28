3-member commission for Chitungwiza – The Herald
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
The Herald
|
3-member commission for Chitungwiza
The Herald
Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has appointed a caretaker commission for Chitungwiza Town Council led by retired civil servant Mr Madzudzo Pawadyira tasked with reversing illegal land acquisitions.
Mnangagwa 'coup' fails; Bob hits back
[ 28th April 2017 ] Hot seat: Mugabe thwarts 'coup attempt' says political scientist Ibbo Mandaza Opinion
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!