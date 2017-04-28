Pages Navigation Menu

3-member commission for Chitungwiza – The Herald

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Africa


3-member commission for Chitungwiza – The Herald

The Herald

3-member commission for Chitungwiza
The Herald
Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has appointed a caretaker commission for Chitungwiza Town Council led by retired civil servant Mr Madzudzo Pawadyira tasked with reversing illegal land acquisitions.
