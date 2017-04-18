Pages Navigation Menu

Hotline Bling Scandal: Instagram Model Accuses Drake Of Impregnating Her, Shares Pregnancy Result

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Canadian rapper, Aubrey Graham popularly known as Drake has found himself in a bit of a situation after an Instagram model called him out for impregnating her. The Instagram model, Layla, took to her social media page to share chats with the rapper who she accused of dumping her after he got news that she…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

