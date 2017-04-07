House c’ttee summons NEPZA boss over alleged non-remittance of N25.1m

By Emman Ovu

ABUJA—MEMBERS of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, yesterday, summoned Managing-Director of Nigeria Processing Zones Authority, NEPZA, Gbenga Kuye, to appear before it today to explain why he allegedly failed to remit N25.1 million into the nation’s Consolidated Account.

Auditor General of the Federation, AGF, had in a query to the House members, arising from its audited accounts for the year ended December 31, 2013, accused the organisation of refusing to remit the funds five years after the revenues were generated.

Members of the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment had last December accused NEPZA of frustrating efforts to perform oversight on the agency.

The committee in a communique at the end of its oversight visit to NEPZA in Calabar, Cross River State by its Chairman, Senator Fatimat Rasaki, said Kuye refused to make available details of the agency’s IGRs and 2016 annual budget performance of the agency.

On the summon by the House Committee, Chairman, Committee on Public Accounts, Kingsley Chinda(PDP, Obio/Akpor Fed Constituency, Rivers) said requested NEPZA to forward to the committee bank statements for 2012, especially for the months of June and August to show the cash inflow and outflow of the organization.

Kuye, who had turned up to answer the charges, was asked to return with the requested documents today.

