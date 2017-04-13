House of Notorious Kidnapper with 11 Gates Demolished in Kogi State (Photos+Videos)

The Governor Yahaya Bello-led Kogi State government, on Thursday, demolished a property owned by a well-known notorious crime Kingpin, Zakari Yau, in the Odu area of the state.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to Kogi State Governor, Petra Onyegbule, who was on site during the demolition, said that there are 11 pedestrian gates in the building excluding the main gate.



“Demolition of the fortress in Odu owned by the notorious Zakari Yau. Odu is in Dekina LGA in Kogi East. Gbenga Gold Olorunpomi and I did a count of the exits in this building. There are 11 pedestrian gates excluding the main gate.

“It is not business as usual. Recall that demolition of criminal hideouts began in the Central Senatorial District. Beginning specifically from Okene, the LGA of the Governor.

“It is New Direction. Kogi must be safe and secure for all,” Petra captioned the video clips.

Watch the video below;

