Houses Demolition: Community files application against KASUPDA on disobedience of court order

Anguwan Yusi community, Graceland in Zaria, Kaduna State has filed an application of notice of consequence of disobedience of order of court against Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Authority (KASUPDA) on planned demolition of about 100 houses.

This is contained in an application filed by one Maidadi Musa for himself and on behalf of Anguwan Yusi community in Zaria, Kaduna State and made available to Leadership in Zaria on Wednesday.

The application jointly sued General Manager, KASUPDA and Zonal Manager, KASUPDA, Zaria zonal officer.

It said: “Take notice that unless you obey the directions contained in the order/judgment of the High Court of Justice No. 1 dated May 2, 2013 which has since been served on you.

“You will be liable to be guilty of contempt of court and you will be liable to be committed to prison. A copy of the said judgment is herewith attached for the second time,” it noted.

NAN recalls that there had been a lingering problem between Anguwan Yusi community and Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria bordering on alleged encroachment of land.

Shading more light on the issue, Counsel to the community, Dr Abdulkareem Adedokun said: “Truly, we instituted about four cases not just one case against NCAT as far back as 2007.

“The cases were in form of representative action of a sort, one was instituted in the name of Prof. Onwolakoje Onwolakpo and Bethel Ministry against college of aviation, , Eng. P. J. I. Azagba against college of aviation, Mrs Confort Olukosi against college of aviation and Prof. Kola Orofe against college of aviation.

Adedokun added that the case of Prof. Onwolakoje Onwolakpo was decided in 2014 where Justice Binta Zubair of High Court No 1 in Zaria gave judgment in favour of Prof. Onwolakpo .

“The court declared Prof. Onwolakpo as the owner of the land in question and restraining NCAT perpetually from tempering with the land in question.

“While all these cases were going on NCAT used KASUPDA to come and mark all the houses in Anguwan Yusi community. That is the essence of our recent application for form 48,” he said.

When contacted, the General Manager, KASUPDA, Mrs Fausat Idikunle confirmed the receipt of the application filed by the community.

She said the matter had been on in court for sometimes adding that the essence of marking the houses was to update their records, because people were busy erecting houses in the area.

“The matter is still in Court, yet people go ahead to erect structures, we have to update our record. The fact that the matter is in court does not give the people power to erect new building,” she said.

