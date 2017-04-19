Housing, Service Strategic Plan Top Priorities Of FG – Oyo-Ita

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, has updated President Muhammadu Buhari on the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) programme and other activities of the service.

Addressing State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Buhari in Abuja, Oyo-Ita revealed that she also updated him on the 2017- 2019 Head of Service Strategic Plan.

“Mr. President wanted an update on the (Civil) Service so far and especially the 2017–2019 Head of Service Strategic Plan.

“I also briefed him on our FISH programme (Federal Integrated Staff Housing), which as you know is a sub-set of Mr. President’s National Housing Policy, which is so dear to his heart.

“Well the FISH programme, what we are doing now is relating with the developers and then we are also working very closely with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria; especially in the area of mortgage facilities for civil servants.

“The minister of Power, Works and Housing has given us a lot of cooperation in this regard.’’

Oyo-Ita explained that the Head of Service Strategic Plan from 2017-2019 which was inaugurated in March, was aimed at repositioning the Federal Civil Service for efficient service delivery to Nigerians.

According to her, the plan which is standing on four pillars is to develop an efficient, productive and incorruptible and citizen-centred civil service.

She explained that the plan would be focused on capacity building, maintaining rules and regulations as well as training civil servants on core mandates.

The FISH programme, is aimed at addressing the bottlenecks encountered in securing land “for good cause projects and most importantly, to eliminate middlemen and land speculations from the housing value-chain.’’

The federal government has so far committed over N30 billion to the programme.

