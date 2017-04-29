How a Self-Published author sold 10000 books – THISDAY Newspapers
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
How a Self-Published author sold 10000 books
THISDAY Newspapers
Most books are written to be bought and read for the author to make some income. With the doors of traditional publishing getting narrow, many writers have found relief in self-publishing. However, publishing on this platform is perhaps easier than …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!