How Airline Passengers Caught With Cocaine Inside Their Pants (Photo)

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

Customs and Border Protection officers in New York arrested not one, but two travelers arriving on the same flight attempting to transport illegal drugs into the United States.

WTVR reports that on April 19, Mr. Ariel Garcia, a United States Citizen, arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and presented himself for inspection.

Garcia was subsequently escorted to a private search room where CBP officers conducted a physical search of his person. During the search, the officers discovered packages taped to his legs.

The packages contained a white powder that tested positive for cocaine. Approximately 11 lbs. of cocaine was seized, with an estimated street value of more than $180,000.

Meanwhile, Mr. Elvin Montilla-Sosa, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, who arrived on the same flight presented himself for inspection.

Mr. Montilla-Sosa was subsequently escorted to a private search room where CBP officers conducted a physical search of his person. During the search, the officers discovered packages taped to his legs and back.

The packages contained a white powder that tested positive for cocaine. Approximately 12 lbs. of cocaine was seized, with an estimated street value of more than $200,000.

“This latest seizure demonstrates our CBP officers being ever vigilant in protecting the United States from the distribution of these illicit drugs,” said Leon Hayward, Acting Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.

CBP officers placed them both under arrest and turned them over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). They now face federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.

All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

