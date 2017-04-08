How Can Christians Love God Properly? – Christian Post
|
Christian Post
|
How Can Christians Love God Properly?
Christian Post
People are flawed, and the human heart is not capable of giving unconditional love. So how can finite humans love an infinite God? (Pixabay). Pastor John Piper wrote on his Desiring God website that this poses a problem since God has called on …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG