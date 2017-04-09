Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Cross River commissioner was abducted: eyewitness

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Some unidentified gunmen on Sunday abducted Mr Gabriel Odu-Orji, the Cross Rivers Commissioner for Water Resources at Effionawan street in Mayne Avenue area of Calabar South. An eye witness, Mr James Ibri, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that five gunmen came in a blue Audi car and picked Odu-Orji away as he stepped down to eat in a restaurant. Ibri said that the gunmen dropped their car and ordered the Commissioner into his Prado Jeep and drove away with him.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.