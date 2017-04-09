How Cross River commissioner was abducted: eyewitness
Some unidentified gunmen on Sunday abducted Mr Gabriel Odu-Orji, the Cross Rivers Commissioner for Water Resources at Effionawan street in Mayne Avenue area of Calabar South. An eye witness, Mr James Ibri, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that five gunmen came in a blue Audi car and picked Odu-Orji away as he stepped down to eat in a restaurant. Ibri said that the gunmen dropped their car and ordered the Commissioner into his Prado Jeep and drove away with him.
