How DSS foiled ISIS-linked Boko Haram attack on U.S, UK embassies

The Department of State Security Service has said it has busted a deadly ISIS-linked Boko Haram terrorist gang that had planned to attack the United States of America, the United Kingdom and other western interests in Nigeria.

The DSS in a statement by Tony Opuiyo, said it prevented the fatal attacks between the 25th and 26th March, 2017, halting the malevolent gangs based in Benue State and the FCT, from striking.

The statement reads

The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public about its continued effort in ensuring that the activities of Boko Haram insurgents, kidnappers and other criminal elements are drastically reduced or decimated. To this effect, their capabilities are daily being downgraded.

Between 25th and 26th March, 2017, the Service busted a ring of ISIS linked Boko Haram members based in Benue State and the FCT. The group had perfected plans to attack the UK and American Embassies and other western interests in Abuja. During the operation to thwart this plan, five (5) key suspects, namely: Isa JIBRIL, Jibril JIBRIL, Abu Omale JIBRIL, Halidu SULE and Amhodu SALIFU, were arrested.

Earlier, on 22nd March, 2017, at Fika, Yobe State, a 20 year old Boko Haram member, Adamu DATTI was arrested. He confessed his involvement in executing the sinister activities of the group.

In the month of April, two (2) suspected Ansaru kingpins, Ahmed MOMOH and Al-amin Mohammed JAMIN were arrested on 4th April, 2017 at Igarra, Akoko Edo LGA, Edo State. The duo were confirmed associates of Abu UWAIS, a main Ansaru kingpin terrorizing residents in Kogi and Edo States

While these terrorists are already undergoing detailed investigations, the Service stepped up its efforts at stamping out the menace of kidnapping. In Rivers State for instance, Daniel DIBIAMAKA was arrested on 24th March, 2017 at Obio/Akpor LGA, for his complicity in the kidnap of one Emmanuel Orji UKAH on 20th January, 2017. On that same day, Godsgift ISIOMA was arrested over his plan to kidnap one Dr. G.N DOUGLAS.

Determined to decisively deal with the ugly menace of kidnapping and increasing violence in Benue State, the Service, on 23rd March, 2017 at Bangaji, Gboko, Benue State arrested Daniel LORVE, a member of the Terwase AKWAAZA (aka Gana) led notorious kidnapping and terrorist group. Further investigation in this regard prompted a joint military/Police/Service operation which resulted in the raid on a farm suspected to have housed the armoury of AKWAAZA known for terrorizing Katsina-Ala, Logo and Ukum LGAs of the State. High caliber arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene notably; one (1) General Purpose Machine Gun, three (3) AK-47 rifles and one (1) SMG rifle, with large quantities of ammunition.

In Kogi State, the Service, on 29th March, 2017 arrested Abdulmojid MOMOH and Ahmed Tijani DODO at Adavi LGA for their involvement in kidnap activities. In a similar vein, the duo of Salau YAKUBU Ontinwa (aka General) and Abdulmajeed MUSA were arrested on 30th March, 2017 at the same Adavi LGA for similar kidnap crimes. Preliminary investigation showed that the trio are key members of the dreaded gang terrorizing innocent citizens and other travelers across the State. Prior to these operations in the State, a gun runner only identified as KAREEM was arrested on 27th March, 2017 for supplying weapons to criminals especially Abu UWAIS, the Ansaru kingpin and notorious kidnapper.

In furtherance of the Service’s efforts to check possession of illegal arms, it arrested Chukwujioke IGBRU at Ikwo, Ebonyi State in a joint military/DSS operation on 7th April, 2017. The suspect was alleged to be one of the masterminds of the clashes between his Ojenakpa community and neighbouring Isobo community in Obubra LGA of Cross River State. He was arrested in possession of a G3 rifle.

In Abia State, one Freeborn Chisom INNOCENT from Ikeduru, Imo State was arrested at Nzaocha Street, Aba for engaging in subversive activities against public servants. INNOCENT who is an ICT Expert used the social media, especially blogs to launch negative campaigns against the persons and offices of top government officials by telling lies against them and making them appear weak and incapable of holding their posts. He also used his platform to incite one ethnic group to violently attack another, thus creating tension and social disharmony.

It has also become instructive to let the public note that the Service has uncovered a racketeering network involved in the issuance of Certificates/Letters of indigeneship to persons from neighbouring African countries. The Boko Haram terrorist group has become part of this network and uses it to buoy its membership in Nigeria. A particular case was the arrest on 10th April at Damaturu, Yobe State of JALO, a Jos resident Guinean and Boko Haram suspect. It is also discovered that these non-Nigerians use their new indigene status to seek priviledges including admissions into the Country’s tertiary Institutions.

In order to check this ugly development, State and Local authorities are advised to be more circumspect in the issuance of these Certificates/Letters of indigeneship. While they are enjoined to always liaise with the appropriate Government organs, especially the Immigration Service to checkmate this trend, the Service is continuing with its investigations to fish out other members of this criminal network. The public is also encouraged to report any suspicion in this direction.

The Service is equally aware of the efforts being made by some individuals to create a deep sense of insecurity in some parts of the country simply for their own selfish interest. To this end, The Service wishes to reiterate its commitment to ensuring that peace prevails across the country and warns that it will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law against defaulters, no matter how highly placed. The case of former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel SUSWAM, is typical. The Service has continued to hold him in line with the dictates of the law – more so that he has not cooperated on the issues concerning the recovery of large cache of arms at his facilities. While investigation is ongoing on this matter, the Service has valid detention warrants to keep him. He will be charged accordingly, once the investigations are concluded.

These successes have been achieved following the cooperation of well-meaning Nigerians who have volunteered credible intelligence. While such persons are commended and urged to do more for the good and safety of everyone, it is also important to advise people who are desirous of creating problems to desist from doing so. All law abiding citizens and residents are encouraged to go about their normal businesses without fear as the Service and the appropriate agencies of government will offer them the needed protection at all times.

