How FG is terrorising Igbo people – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo, has alleged that the Federal Government was creating situations to terrorise people of the South East region. Nwodo made the call while reacting to the continuous detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. Speaking with Vanguard, the President General of […]
