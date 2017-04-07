Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How First Time Mother Died at FMC Asaba – Her Husband’s Story

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Facebook user Kay Lord has shared a heartbreaking story of how a man lost his wife at Federal Medical Centre (FMC). According to the husband, after his wife was delivered of twins through Cesarean Section, she needed more blood. The husband said he had earlier paid for two or three pints of blood but […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.