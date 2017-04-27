How forces pushed Jonathan out of power – Kinsmen
Kinsmen of former President Goodluck Jonathan, under the auspices of Ogbia Political Forum (OPF) in Bayelsa State, have declared that both internal and external conspiracies worked against their son, Jonathan during the 2015 presidential election. Jonathan had in an interview in a new book entitled ‘Against the Run of Play’ by This Day editorial board […]
How forces pushed Jonathan out of power – Kinsmen
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!