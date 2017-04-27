Pages Navigation Menu

How forces pushed Jonathan out of power – Kinsmen

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kinsmen of former President Goodluck Jonathan, under the auspices of Ogbia Political Forum (OPF) in Bayelsa State, have declared that both internal and external conspiracies ‎worked against their son, Jonathan during the 2015 presidential election. Jonathan had in an interview in a new book entitled ‘Against the Run of Play’ by This Day editorial board […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

