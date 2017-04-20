How Former Olympic High Jump Medallist, Germaine Mason Died

Former Olympic high jump medallist, Germaine Mason, has died in a motorcycle crash in Jamaica.

The 34-year-old lost control of his motorbike while riding in Kingston, according to Jamaican police. He died instantly.

Mason had reportedly been at a party with a number of other athletes, including sprint champion Usain Bolt.

Bolt, who is believed to be close friends with Mason, arrived at the scene after the crash, it has been reported.

Mason competed for Jamaica before switching allegiance to Great Britain before the 2008 Olympic Games, where he won silver.

The Jamaica Constabulary wrote on Twitter: “Germaine Mason, 34, Jamaican-born athlete and former national high jumper, died in a motorcycle crash this morning.”

Jamaica’s prime minister Andrew Holness addressed the accident on Twitter, writing: ‘Our sincere condolences to the entire sporting fraternity.’