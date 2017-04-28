How Hollis Brown ditched albums and found online success one single at a time

Roots-rockers Hollis Brown have mastered the art of modern-day music marketing — and their authentic tune stylings have just the right amount of musical moxie to back up their ambitions.

The post How Hollis Brown ditched albums and found online success one single at a time appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

