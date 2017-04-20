Pages Navigation Menu

How I Got Pregnant for My Best Friend’s Husband – Woman

Posted on Apr 20, 2017

A young lady shared her story on instagram, according to her, she is currently pregnant for the husband of a woman whom she used to consider as her very best friend. Now she does not know how to go about handling the situation.

She revealed that even though she has a celebrity boyfriend, she still went about sleeping with her friend’s husband because he foots her bills.
Below is how she told the story:

